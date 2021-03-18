English
Buy Lumax Auto Technologies: target of Rs 190: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated March 16, 2021.

March 18, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies


We expect Lumax Auto to benefit from strong volume traction in its key clients’ businesses in 2W, PV, and CV segments, a diversifying client portfolio, and a widening product portfolio. We expect Lumax Auto’s earnings to report a 32% CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E, driven by a 19% CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 90-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock is trading below its historical average at a P/E multiple of 13.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.8x its FY2023 estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (Lumax Auto) with a revised PT of Rs. 190, factoring in better multiples owing to a strong traction in its business outlook and earnings upgrade.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Lumax Auto Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:00 pm

