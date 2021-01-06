Buy Lumax Auto Technologies: target of Rs 148: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

We expect Lumax Auto to benefit from the recovery in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler industry, a diversified portfolio, richer product mix and increase in content per client. We expect Lumax Auto’s earnings to grow by 59.1% in FY2022E and 26.5% in FY2023E, driven by a 20.2% CAGR during FY2021E-23E and a 140-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock is attractively valued at a P/E multiple of 10.8x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4x its FY2023 estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (Lumax Auto) with a revised PT of Rs. 148, factoring in better multiples owing to a strong traction in business outlook.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.