Buy Lumax Auto Technologies: target of Rs 148: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 148 in its research report dated January 04, 2020.

January 06, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies


We expect Lumax Auto to benefit from the recovery in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler industry, a diversified portfolio, richer product mix and increase in content per client. We expect Lumax Auto’s earnings to grow by 59.1% in FY2022E and 26.5% in FY2023E, driven by a 20.2% CAGR during FY2021E-23E and a 140-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock is attractively valued at a P/E multiple of 10.8x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4x its FY2023 estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (Lumax Auto) with a revised PT of Rs. 148, factoring in better multiples owing to a strong traction in business outlook.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Lumax Auto Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 6, 2021 09:21 am

