Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 137: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

Lumax Autotech (LATL) reported better than expected numbers in Q2FY21. Revenue de-grew 3% YoY to Rs. 2.83bn while EBITDA grew by 8% YoY led by 114bps margin expansion (owing to strong aftermarket revenue). Going ahead, we expect ramp up in lighting, Gear shifter and sheet metal business, incremental new products (revenue from urea tank, oxygen sensor and 4W plastic molded parts) and increase in aftermarket revenue will aid earnings in near to medium term. Revenue contribution for LATL from 2 & 3W-52%, PV-13%, Aftermarket- 15%, CV- 10% & Others-10%. The company incurred capex Rs 240mn and expects a similar level of capex in H2FY21 as well. Gross and net debt stands at Rs 530/300mn respectively. Given its diversified product portfolio, negligible debt, consistent dividend pay-out record (+20%), and efficient working capital cycle (20 days), we maintain our positive view on the stock.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at 13/10x for FY22/23E EPS. We forecast a 53% earning CAGR over FY21-23E and maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs137 based on (15x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.