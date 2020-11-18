PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 137: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 137 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies


Lumax Autotech (LATL) reported better than expected numbers in Q2FY21. Revenue de-grew 3% YoY to Rs. 2.83bn while EBITDA grew by 8% YoY led by 114bps margin expansion (owing to strong aftermarket revenue). Going ahead, we expect ramp up in lighting, Gear shifter and sheet metal business, incremental new products (revenue from urea tank, oxygen sensor and 4W plastic molded parts) and increase in aftermarket revenue will aid earnings in near to medium term. Revenue contribution for LATL from 2 & 3W-52%, PV-13%, Aftermarket- 15%, CV- 10% & Others-10%. The company incurred capex Rs 240mn and expects a similar level of capex in H2FY21 as well. Gross and net debt stands at Rs 530/300mn respectively. Given its diversified product portfolio, negligible debt, consistent dividend pay-out record (+20%), and efficient working capital cycle (20 days), we maintain our positive view on the stock.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at 13/10x for FY22/23E EPS. We forecast a 53% earning CAGR over FY21-23E and maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs137 based on (15x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Lumax Auto Technologies #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.