Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 133: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

Lumax Autotech (LATL) reported broadly in line numbers for Q1FY21. Revenue de-grew 75% YoY to Rs.710mn on-account of nationwide lockdown in large part of Q1FY21. Negative operating leverage turned EBITDA negative to Rs. 125mn. Utilization level in 1Q was 25%, July 75%, August 90%+ and September expected to be flat YoY. Current Inventory level stood at 50 days as compared to normal level of ~30 days. Going ahead, we expect a quicker recovery in the 2W segment resulting in ramp up in lighting and sheet metal business, incremental revenue from urea tank and aftermarket revenue which will aid earnings from Q2FY21 onwards. Revenue contribution for LATL from 2 & 3W-52%, PV-13%, Aftermarket- 15%, CV- 10% & Others-10%. The company has taken various cost cutting initiatives which will aid in margin expansion in the coming quarters. Given its diversified product portfolio, zero net debt status, consistent dividend pay-out record (+20%), and efficient working capital cycle (20 days), we maintain our positive view on the stock.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at 11x FY23E EPS. We forecast a 70% earning CAGR over FY21-23E and maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs133 based on (15x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.