Buy Lumax Auto Technologies: target of Rs 125: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Lumax Auto Technologies

Q2FY21 results were better than estimates due to higher than anticipated margins. Revenue decline narrowed to 3% due to sharp demand recovery; margins improved 110 bps yoy due to soft commodities, better mix & cost control. LATL expects that the positive trend witnessed in OEM volumes in September 2020 would sustain in H2FY21. With increasing share of business and new BS6 products, LATL expects strong double-digit growth in H2. Volume growth, cost control measures to improve margins. LATL to deliver strong 16% PAT CAGR over FY20-23. Return ratios to improve. P/E of 8.5x FY23 earnings lower than long term average.

Outlook

We recommend Buy on Lumax Auto Technologies (LATL) with PT of Rs 125.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.