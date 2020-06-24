Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 114: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

Lumax Autotech (LATL) reported 4QFY20 numbers below estimates. Revenue de-grew 10%YoY to Rs 2.72bn due to production cut taken by various OEM for BS6 transition and impact of lockdown. EBIDTA margin contracted 330bps YoY to 5.4%, due to negative operating leverage, weaker product mix (low replacement revenue) and one off expenses (Rs.50mn towards legal and due diligence expenses). Adjusted EBITDA stood at 7.2%. Going ahead, we expect a quicker recovery in the 2W segment and aftermarket revenue will support earnings from 2QFY21 onwards. Revenue contribution for LATL in 2 & 3W-48%, PV-20%, Aftermarket- 20%, CV- 6% & Others-6%. Given its diversified product portfolio, almost debt free status, a consistent dividend pay-out record (+20%), and efficient working capital cycle (20 days), we maintain our positive view on the stock.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at 11x FY22E EPS, which appears compelling. We forecast a 38% earning CAGR over FY21-23E and maintain a Buy rating, with a TP of Rs114 based on (16xFY22E EPS).

