Buy LTIMindtree; target of Rs 5320: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree (LTIM) is the merged entity formed after the merger of erstwhile Mindtree with LTI and offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTIM has 750+ clients and combined annual revenue over US$3.5 bn + • LTIM has a combined employee strength of 86,000+ across 30+ countries.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value LTIM at Rs 5,320 i.e. 24x FY25E EPS.

