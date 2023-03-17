English
    Buy LTIMindtree; target of Rs 5320: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on LTIMindtree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5320 in its research report dated March 15, 2023.

    March 17, 2023
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on LTIMindtree

    LTIMindtree (LTIM) is the merged entity formed after the merger of erstwhile Mindtree with LTI and offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTIM has 750+ clients and combined annual revenue over US$3.5 bn + • LTIM has a combined employee strength of 86,000+ across 30+ countries.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value LTIM at Rs 5,320 i.e. 24x FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 17, 2023 05:40 pm