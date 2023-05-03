Buy LTIMindtree; target of Rs 5100: Sharekhan

Buy

LTIM posted muted CC revenue growth of 0.7% q-o-q (below our estimate of 2.2%) due to delayed client decision-making and freezing of client spends in BFSI and Hi-tech verticals. EBIT margins improved by 247 bps q-o-q to 16.4% reflecting benefit of lower furloughs, lower integration costs and productivity improvements. Attrition lowered by 210 bps q-o-q to 20.2%. The company guided for double-digit revenue growth in FY24 but expects Q1FY24 to be a softer quarter given possible delay in start of certain BFSI accounts and thus a large part of the growth to be back-ended with a high ask rate for 9MFY24. The management aspires to be in the 17-18% EBIT range going forward but expects the recovery in the margins to be gradual as the order intake is transitioning to cost take-out deals from transformational programs. The merged entity has capabilities and scale (through cross sell and up sell opportunities) to win large deals and same is visible in strong deal pipeline of $3.6 billion (up from $3.2 billion) and order inflow was strong at $1.35billion (up 8% q-o-q) in Q4FY23.

Outlook

Although Q1FY24 seems to be soft (given global macro headwinds) but was on expected lines and the company’s focus on large deal wins along with merger synergies would drive industry leading growth for LTIM. The recent fall in the stock price despite decent growth visibility for medium-term growth makes risk reward favourable for long term investors. We maintain Buy on LTIM with a revised PT of Rs. 5,100. At CMP, the stock trades at 25.5x/21.8x its FY24E/ FY25E EPS respectively.

