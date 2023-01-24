English
    Buy LTIMindtree; target of Rs 4940: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on LTIMindtree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4940 in its research report dated January 22, 2023.

    January 24, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on LTIMindtree

    LTIMindtree (LTIM) is the merged entity formed after the merger of erstwhile Mindtree with LTI. It offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTIM has 750+ clients and combined annual revenue over US$3.5 bn + • LTIM has a combined employee strength of 86,000+ across 30+ countries.

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value LTIM at Rs 4,940 i.e. 24x FY25E EPS.