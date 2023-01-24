Buy LTIMindtree; target of Rs 4940: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on LTIMindtree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4940 in its research report dated January 22, 2023.
Broker Research
January 24, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on LTIMindtree
LTIMindtree (LTIM) is the merged entity formed after the merger of erstwhile Mindtree with LTI. It offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTIM has 750+ clients and combined annual revenue over US$3.5 bn + • LTIM has a combined employee strength of 86,000+ across 30+ countries.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value LTIM at Rs 4,940 i.e. 24x FY25E EPS.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.