Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T with target Rs 1540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal maintains a buy call on L&T with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,540 (E&C business at 22x FY20E EPS, at the higher end of the five-year trading band, to which we add Rs 530 for subsidiaries).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal

The net profit (adjusted for one-offs) of Rs 1,580 crore in 1QFY19 was ahead of our estimate of Rs 1,460 crore. While we had only built in Rs 350 crore of profit on sale of the Kattupalli port in our estimates, there were additional one-offs relating to (a) Rs 400 crore profit/loss reversal on road INVIT, (b) write-down/provisioning in realty amounting to Rs 750 crore, (c) impairment charge on hydel projects of Rs 100 and (d) Ind-AS impact on realty profit of Rs 80 crore (post-tax).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:23 pm

