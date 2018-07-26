Buy L&T with target Rs 1540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal

The net profit (adjusted for one-offs) of Rs 1,580 crore in 1QFY19 was ahead of our estimate of Rs 1,460 crore. While we had only built in Rs 350 crore of profit on sale of the Kattupalli port in our estimates, there were additional one-offs relating to (a) Rs 400 crore profit/loss reversal on road INVIT, (b) write-down/provisioning in realty amounting to Rs 750 crore, (c) impairment charge on hydel projects of Rs 100 and (d) Ind-AS impact on realty profit of Rs 80 crore (post-tax).

Motilal Oswal maintains a buy call on L&T with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,540 (E&C business at 22x FY20E EPS, at the higher end of the five-year trading band, to which we add Rs 530 for subsidiaries).

