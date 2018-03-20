Buy L&T, Rain Industries: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "First stock that I have chosen is Rain Industries. Buy for this week, stop loss below Rs 377, Rs 393 and Rs 397 are the two targets for Rain Industries."

"Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) March futures for this week, stop below Rs 1,282, and target should be Rs 1,307 and Rs 1,318."

"L&T and Rain Industries are both showing good traction in today’s session and likely to continue doing well if the short covering continues."