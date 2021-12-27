MARKET NEWS

Buy L&T Finance Holding: target of Rs 124: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on L&T Finance Holding has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated December 24, 2021.

December 27, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on L&T Finance Holding


L&T Finance Holding Limited (LTFH) has proposed to hive off the mutual fund business, L&T Investment Management Limited for ~ Rs. 3,191 crore - Rs. 3,250 crore at 4.2% of QAAUM of L&T Mutual Fund as of September 2021, below the expectations of Rs. 5,000 crore. Apart from this, the LTFH would be entitled to excess cash in L&T Investment Management Limited. We believe, LTFH is a structural play on the credit growth story of India with rural credit displaying green shoots, recovery in housing sales, and continued government spending in infrastructure projects. On the asset-quality front, consolidated GNPA remained unchanged at 5.74% q-o-q in Q2FY2022, supported by collection efficiency reaching pre-Covid levels across retail products.



Outlook


LTFH trades at 1.0x/0.8x/0.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E/FY2024 book value, which is reasonable. The stock has corrected by 32% from its peak, which offers an attractive value buy from lower levels. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 124.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #L&T Finance Holding. #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 27, 2021 05:35 pm

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

