    Buy Life Insurance Corporation; target of Rs 830: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Life Insurance Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Life Insurance Corporation

    LIC reported a PAT of INR134.3b in 4QFY23, up 4x YoY. This was a result of the transfer of INR73b from the Non-Par segment to shareholders’ account pertaining to accretion on the available solvency margin in 4QFY23. For FY23, PAT grew 8x YoY to INR364b. APE grew 12% YoY (55% QoQ) to INR191.3b in 4QFY23 (INR566.8b in FY23). 4QFY23 VNB stood at INR37b as VNB margin increased by 476bp QoQ to 19.4%. For FY23, VNB margin improved to 16.2% v/s 15.1% in FY22. The Individual/Group business constituted 68%/32% of APE in FY23. In the Individual business, the share of PAR products remained largely stable at ~91%. In total NBP, the share of PAR products was lower at 66% in FY23. Annuity/Pension and ULIPs constituted the bulk of residual, with 25% and 7%, respectively. Gross margin in the Individual Par segment improved to 14.6% v/s 14.4% in 9MFY23. For the Non-Par segment, it moderated to 70.4% v/s 73.5% in 9MFY23. In the group segment, gross margin improved to 22.1% in FY23.


    Outlook

    We slightly raise our FY24/FY25 VNB estimates by 4%/6%. We estimate LICI to deliver a 15% CAGR in APE over FY23-25, thus enabling a 27% VNB CAGR. We maintain our BUY rating.

    first published: May 28, 2023 09:09 pm