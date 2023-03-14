Buy Life Insurance Corporation; target of Rs 830: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Life Insurance Corporation

LIC reported a PAT of INR63.3b in 3QFY23, up 27x YoY. This is a result of the transfer of INR56.7b from the Non-Par segment to shareholders’ accounts (related to accretion on available solvency margin). For 9MFY23, PAT grew 13.7x YoY to INR229.7b. APE came in at INR123.2b in 3QFY23 (down 18% QoQ; INR375.5b in 9MFY23). VNB declined 21% YoY to INR18.0b as VNB margin moderated by 60bp QoQ to 14.6% in 3QFY23. For 9MFY23, VNB margin stood stable at 14.6% with VNB of INR54.8b. The Individual/Group business constituted 62%/38% of APE, respectively, in 9MFY23. Within the Individual business, the share of PAR products remained stable at ~91%. In terms of NBP, the share of PAR products was lower at 66%. Annuity/Pension and ULIPs constituted the bulk of the residual with 24% and 7%, respectively. We expect the momentum to sustain in the medium term, led by incremental focus and introduction of new products.

Outlook

However, we expect operating RoEV to remain modest at 10.4%, given its lower margin profile than private peers. LICI is trading at 0.6x FY24E EV, which appears reasonable considering the gradual recovery in margin and diversification in the business mix. We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR830 (0.8x Sep’24E EV).

Broker Research