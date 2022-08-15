English
    Buy Life Insurance Corporation; target of Rs 830: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Life Insurance Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Life Insurance Corporation


    LICI reported a strong traction in 1QFY23 and printed APE of INR102.7b. VNB margin moderated 150bp QoQ to 13.6%, while shareholders’ PAT stood at INR6,829m in 1QFY23 v/s INR29m in 1QFY22. Individual NBP grew 36% YoY to INR109.4b in 1QFY23. The Individual/Group business constituted 63%/37% of APE. Within the Individual business, the share of PAR products remained stable ~92%. In terms of NBP, the share of PAR products was lower at 70%. Annuity or Pension/ULIPs constituted the bulk of residual with a 23%/5% share. Both these segments saw a strong growth in 1QFY23. We expect the momentum to sustain, led by the introduction of new products.



    Outlook


    We revise our FY23/FY24 VNB margin by ~200bp/~100bp to 14.2%/14.6%, and raise our VNB estimate by 24%/18%. We expect LICI to deliver a 13% CAGR in APE over FY22-24, thus enabling 14% VNB CAGR. However, we expect operating RoEV to remain modest at 12.4%, given its lower margin profile than private peers. We maintain our Buy rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Life Insurance Corporation - 140822 - moti

    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
