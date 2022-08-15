Buy Life Insurance Corporation; target of Rs 830: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Life Insurance Corporation

LICI reported a strong traction in 1QFY23 and printed APE of INR102.7b. VNB margin moderated 150bp QoQ to 13.6%, while shareholders’ PAT stood at INR6,829m in 1QFY23 v/s INR29m in 1QFY22. Individual NBP grew 36% YoY to INR109.4b in 1QFY23. The Individual/Group business constituted 63%/37% of APE. Within the Individual business, the share of PAR products remained stable ~92%. In terms of NBP, the share of PAR products was lower at 70%. Annuity or Pension/ULIPs constituted the bulk of residual with a 23%/5% share. Both these segments saw a strong growth in 1QFY23. We expect the momentum to sustain, led by the introduction of new products.

Outlook

We revise our FY23/FY24 VNB margin by ~200bp/~100bp to 14.2%/14.6%, and raise our VNB estimate by 24%/18%. We expect LICI to deliver a 13% CAGR in APE over FY22-24, thus enabling 14% VNB CAGR. However, we expect operating RoEV to remain modest at 12.4%, given its lower margin profile than private peers. We maintain our Buy rating.

