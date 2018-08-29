App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 640: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated August 28, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s loan book grew by 14.7% YoY (lower than CSEC estimate of 19.4% YoY) to INR 1.69tn, largely coming from LAP and project loans segments which grew at 42.3% YoY and 50.9% YoY respectively. LAP’s share in the overall portfolio has grown by 310bps YoY to 16%. The management has guided for a loan book growth of 15% in FY19E. Disbursements grew at a moderate 10.3% YoY, and stood at INR 95.9bn in 1QFY19, of which INR 87bn came from individual loan and INR 8.9bn from project loan disbursements. However on a sequential basis overall disbursements de- grew by 45%. Borrowings grew by 14.4% YoY and stood at INR 1.47tn. The borrowing mix was altered in 1QFY19, with greater dependence on Commercial Paper (6% of total borrowings from 3.9% in 4QFY18), moving out of NCDs (reduced to 74% from 79% in 4QFY18). As a result, weighted average cost of funds dipped by 21bps YoY. However, due to increasing competition, the company also saw a 39bps YoY decline in yields and hence the NIMs saw a contraction of 18bps YoY. Going ahead, we expect NIMs to improve, owing to the increase in PLR in mid June and August (totaling to a rise of 30bps in yield).


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at P/ABV of 1.6X, P/E of 7.5X FY20E. The declining cost of funds and revival in yields gives a positive outlook for LICHF. Hence, we rate the stock a BUY, maintaining our target price of INR 640, assigning a P/ABV of 1.9X on FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

