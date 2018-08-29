Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 640: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance

LICHF’s loan book grew by 14.7% YoY (lower than CSEC estimate of 19.4% YoY) to INR 1.69tn, largely coming from LAP and project loans segments which grew at 42.3% YoY and 50.9% YoY respectively. LAP’s share in the overall portfolio has grown by 310bps YoY to 16%. The management has guided for a loan book growth of 15% in FY19E. Disbursements grew at a moderate 10.3% YoY, and stood at INR 95.9bn in 1QFY19, of which INR 87bn came from individual loan and INR 8.9bn from project loan disbursements. However on a sequential basis overall disbursements de- grew by 45%. Borrowings grew by 14.4% YoY and stood at INR 1.47tn. The borrowing mix was altered in 1QFY19, with greater dependence on Commercial Paper (6% of total borrowings from 3.9% in 4QFY18), moving out of NCDs (reduced to 74% from 79% in 4QFY18). As a result, weighted average cost of funds dipped by 21bps YoY. However, due to increasing competition, the company also saw a 39bps YoY decline in yields and hence the NIMs saw a contraction of 18bps YoY. Going ahead, we expect NIMs to improve, owing to the increase in PLR in mid June and August (totaling to a rise of 30bps in yield).

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at P/ABV of 1.6X, P/E of 7.5X FY20E. The declining cost of funds and revival in yields gives a positive outlook for LICHF. Hence, we rate the stock a BUY, maintaining our target price of INR 640, assigning a P/ABV of 1.9X on FY20E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.