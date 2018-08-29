Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 630: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) reported 1Q19 earnings of INR 5.68bn, up 18% YoY on IndAS basis. Key highlights i) Disbursement grew by 10% YoY while Loan book grew 15% YoY supported by non-core segments - LAP (42% YoY) and developer segment (50% YoY) while individual segment remained muted 9% YoY. Proportion of non-core segments has now increased to 21% vs. 16.7% YoY. ii) There was some pressure on asset quality as GNPL ratio (Stage 3) increased 48bps YoY/42bps QoQ to 1.2% while coverage ratio declined to 25% (vs 48% in 1Q18 and 52% in 4Q18). iii) Pressure on spreads continued as calculated spreads declined to 1.31% (vs. 1.50% in 4Q18 and 1.48% in 1Q18).

Outlook

Company has increased its lending rates by 30bps in the last 5 months which would support margins going ahead. We value the company at 1.7x Mar’20 BV, implying a Mar’19 TP of INR 630.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.