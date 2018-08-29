App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 630: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated August 27, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) reported 1Q19 earnings of INR 5.68bn, up 18% YoY on IndAS basis. Key highlights i) Disbursement grew by 10% YoY while Loan book grew 15% YoY supported by non-core segments - LAP (42% YoY) and developer segment (50% YoY) while individual segment remained muted 9% YoY. Proportion of non-core segments has now increased to 21% vs. 16.7% YoY. ii) There was some pressure on asset quality as GNPL ratio (Stage 3) increased 48bps YoY/42bps QoQ to 1.2% while coverage ratio declined to 25% (vs 48% in 1Q18 and 52% in 4Q18). iii) Pressure on spreads continued as calculated spreads declined to 1.31% (vs. 1.50% in 4Q18 and 1.48% in 1Q18).


Outlook


Company has increased its lending rates by 30bps in the last 5 months which would support margins going ahead. We value the company at 1.7x Mar’20 BV, implying a Mar’19 TP of INR 630.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:03 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

