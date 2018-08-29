Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 627: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance (1QFY19): Soft Quarter; Maintain BUY (TP Rs 627, CMP Rs 530, Mcap Rs 267bn) In a seasonally weak quarter, LICHF’s performance was grossly underwhelming. Deterioration in asset quality (despite a large recovery of ~Rs 700mn) was higher than the usual 1Q blip as individual GNPAs spiked (81bps vs 42bps QoQ). Though overall growth (+15%) was respectable, tepid growth in the core segment (up merely 9% YoY) lagged comparable peers.

Outlook

Improving margins coupled with better asset quality will boost profitability and crystallize into a RoAA jump of 11bps over FY18-20E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 627 (2x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 314)

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.