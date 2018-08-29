App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 627: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 627 in its research report dated August 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance


LIC Housing Finance (1QFY19): Soft Quarter; Maintain BUY (TP Rs 627, CMP Rs 530, Mcap Rs 267bn) In a seasonally weak quarter, LICHF’s performance was grossly underwhelming. Deterioration in asset quality (despite a large recovery of ~Rs 700mn) was higher than the usual 1Q blip as individual GNPAs spiked (81bps vs 42bps QoQ). Though overall growth (+15%) was respectable, tepid growth in the core segment (up merely 9% YoY) lagged comparable peers.


Outlook


Improving margins coupled with better asset quality will boost profitability and crystallize into a RoAA jump of 11bps over FY18-20E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 627 (2x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 314)


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.