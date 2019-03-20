Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated March 14, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance
LICHF has been able to maintain its cost of funds well, which is an important factor in favour of its long-term sustainability. Valuations suggest asset-quality caution is likely overdone. Management has guided for improved growth in the near term. Loan growth guidance of ~15% for FY2019 and FY2020 also appears achievable.
Outlook
We upgrade our recommendation on the stock to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 590.
