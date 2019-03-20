Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LICHF has been able to maintain its cost of funds well, which is an important factor in favour of its long-term sustainability. Valuations suggest asset-quality caution is likely overdone. Management has guided for improved growth in the near term. Loan growth guidance of ~15% for FY2019 and FY2020 also appears achievable.

Outlook

We upgrade our recommendation on the stock to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 590.

