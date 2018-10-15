Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance

Post the 4QFY17 results, we had downgraded LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) to Neutral citing concerns on rising share of non-core home loans, modest core home loan growth vis-à-vis peers, risk to spreads and rich valuations. Over the past 5-6 quarters, we believe our thesis has largely played out. Core home loan growth has remained ~10% YoY, while the share of non-core products increased from 16% in FY17 to 21% in 1QFY19. Calculated spreads declined from a medium-term high of 1.95% in 4QFY17 to 1.31% in 1QFY19 (close to historical low of 1.1%). Hence, valuations have corrected from 2.6x PB (1-year forward) then, to 1.3x PB now.

Outlook

Valuations at 1.3x FY20E PB are close to decadal lows and risk-reward is favorable, in our view. We expect re-rating driven by stable earnings growth over the next 4-8 quarters. Upgrade to Buy with a TP of INR550 (1.6x FY20E BVPS).

