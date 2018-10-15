App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance


Post the 4QFY17 results, we had downgraded LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) to Neutral citing concerns on rising share of non-core home loans, modest core home loan growth vis-à-vis peers, risk to spreads and rich valuations. Over the past 5-6 quarters, we believe our thesis has largely played out. Core home loan growth has remained ~10% YoY, while the share of non-core products increased from 16% in FY17 to 21% in 1QFY19. Calculated spreads declined from a medium-term high of 1.95% in 4QFY17 to 1.31% in 1QFY19 (close to historical low of 1.1%). Hence, valuations have corrected from 2.6x PB (1-year forward) then, to 1.3x PB now.


Outlook


Valuations at 1.3x FY20E PB are close to decadal lows and risk-reward is favorable, in our view. We expect re-rating driven by stable earnings growth over the next 4-8 quarters. Upgrade to Buy with a TP of INR550 (1.6x FY20E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.