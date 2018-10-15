Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.
Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance
Post the 4QFY17 results, we had downgraded LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) to Neutral citing concerns on rising share of non-core home loans, modest core home loan growth vis-à-vis peers, risk to spreads and rich valuations. Over the past 5-6 quarters, we believe our thesis has largely played out. Core home loan growth has remained ~10% YoY, while the share of non-core products increased from 16% in FY17 to 21% in 1QFY19. Calculated spreads declined from a medium-term high of 1.95% in 4QFY17 to 1.31% in 1QFY19 (close to historical low of 1.1%). Hence, valuations have corrected from 2.6x PB (1-year forward) then, to 1.3x PB now.
Outlook
Valuations at 1.3x FY20E PB are close to decadal lows and risk-reward is favorable, in our view. We expect re-rating driven by stable earnings growth over the next 4-8 quarters. Upgrade to Buy with a TP of INR550 (1.6x FY20E BVPS).
