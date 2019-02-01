Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance’s (LICHF) 3QFY19 PAT increased 26% YoY to INR5.7b (in-line), driven by stable loan growth and low base of last year. Surprisingly, business was impacted due to the liquidity crisis. Individual disbursements (incl. LAP) were up only 2% YoY to INR115b in the quarter, while corporate disbursements increased 27% YoY to INR12b. Loan book grew 3% QoQ/ 16% YoY to INR1.81t. Given the lower balance transfers due to the tight liquidity situation, repayment rate (annualized) declined meaningfully from 20% to 16% YoY. NII grew 41% YoY as the company recognized a net loss on ‘modification of loans’ amounting to INR149m in 9MFY19 v/s INR1.6b in 9MFY18. Adjusting for this, NII growth was 18%.

Outlook

We largely maintain our estimates for FY19E/FY20E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of INR550 (1.3x Dec2020E book).

