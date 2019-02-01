App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:25 PM IST

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LIC Housing Finance’s (LICHF) 3QFY19 PAT increased 26% YoY to INR5.7b (in-line), driven by stable loan growth and low base of last year. Surprisingly, business was impacted due to the liquidity crisis. Individual disbursements (incl. LAP) were up only 2% YoY to INR115b in the quarter, while corporate disbursements increased 27% YoY to INR12b. Loan book grew 3% QoQ/ 16% YoY to INR1.81t. Given the lower balance transfers due to the tight liquidity situation, repayment rate (annualized) declined meaningfully from 20% to 16% YoY. NII grew 41% YoY as the company recognized a net loss on ‘modification of loans’ amounting to INR149m in 9MFY19 v/s INR1.6b in 9MFY18. Adjusting for this, NII growth was 18%.


Outlook


We largely maintain our estimates for FY19E/FY20E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of INR550 (1.3x Dec2020E book).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

