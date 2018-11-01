Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 515: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance

LICHF’s 2Q was a mixed bag. While the business momentum was healthy, the stagnant margins and rise in GNPAs were disappointing. Disbursal growth was driven by individual (+30% QoQ) and project disbursals (+3.3x QoQ). While the overall growth (+16%) was at a multi-qtr high, tepid growth in the core segment (+9% YoY) lagged peers. Despite the rise in the high yielding LAP & Project book (22.2% vs. 21% QoQ) the stable spreads/NIMs failed to impress. Further, the deterioration in gross NPAs (esp. the individual segment) was disappointing.

Outlook

The ability to maintain margins and improve asset quality here on is to be watched. Valuations at 1.3xFY20E make the risk-reward ratio favorable. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 515 (1.5x Sept-20E ABV of Rs 343).

