you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 515: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s 2Q was a mixed bag. While the business momentum was healthy, the stagnant margins and rise in GNPAs were disappointing. Disbursal growth was driven by individual (+30% QoQ) and project disbursals (+3.3x QoQ). While the overall growth (+16%) was at a multi-qtr high, tepid growth in the core segment (+9% YoY) lagged peers. Despite the rise in the high yielding LAP & Project book (22.2% vs. 21% QoQ) the stable spreads/NIMs failed to impress. Further, the deterioration in gross NPAs (esp. the individual segment) was disappointing.


Outlook


The ability to maintain margins and improve asset quality here on is to be watched. Valuations at 1.3xFY20E make the risk-reward ratio favorable. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 515 (1.5x Sept-20E ABV of Rs 343).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

