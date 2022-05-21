English
    Buy LIC Housing Finance: target of Rs 505: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance


    LIC Housing Finance reported better-than-expected operating performance led by lower credit costs in Q4FY22. NII beat ours and the street’s expectations and was at Rs. 1,637 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 1,498 crore, rising by ~9% y-o-y and ~13% q-o-q. The company posted a PAT of Rs. 1,119 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 793 crore, an increase of 180% y-o-y aided by lower provisions and higher other income. Disbursements fell by 14% y-o-y and was up by 9% q-o-q to Rs. 19,315 crore, primarily driven by growth in individual loans. The company’s asset quality improved with stage-3 NPLs declining by 40 bps q-o-q to 4.64% in Q4FY22.



    Outlook


    At CMP, the stock trades at 0.7x/0.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABV. We maintain a Buy rating on LICHF with a revised price target of Rs. 505.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
