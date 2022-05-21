Buy LIC Housing Finance: target of Rs 505: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance reported better-than-expected operating performance led by lower credit costs in Q4FY22. NII beat ours and the street’s expectations and was at Rs. 1,637 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 1,498 crore, rising by ~9% y-o-y and ~13% q-o-q. The company posted a PAT of Rs. 1,119 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 793 crore, an increase of 180% y-o-y aided by lower provisions and higher other income. Disbursements fell by 14% y-o-y and was up by 9% q-o-q to Rs. 19,315 crore, primarily driven by growth in individual loans. The company’s asset quality improved with stage-3 NPLs declining by 40 bps q-o-q to 4.64% in Q4FY22.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 0.7x/0.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABV. We maintain a Buy rating on LICHF with a revised price target of Rs. 505.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More