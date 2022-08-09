Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 505: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance reported better-than-expected operating performance, led by lower credit cost in Q1FY2023. NII grew by ~26% y-o-y and down by 2% q-o-q to Rs. 1,610 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 1,589 crore. The company posted PAT of Rs. 925 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 852 crore, aided by lower provisions. Disbursements increased by ~76% y-o-y and declined by ~21% q-o-q. Individual and developer loans grew by 77% y-o-y and ~30% y-o-y, respectively. Individual home loan disbursements grew by 72% y-o-y (down by 20% q-o-). Management foresees robust growth momentum in disbursements to continue going ahead.



Outlook

At the CMP, the stock trades at 0.7x/0.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABV. We maintain Buy on LICHF with an unchanged PT of Rs. 505.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

LIC Housing Finance - 080822 - khan