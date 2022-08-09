 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 505: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Aug 09, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance reported better-than-expected operating performance, led by lower credit cost in Q1FY2023. NII grew by ~26% y-o-y and down by 2% q-o-q to Rs. 1,610 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 1,589 crore. The company posted PAT of Rs. 925 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 852 crore, aided by lower provisions. Disbursements increased by ~76% y-o-y and declined by ~21% q-o-q. Individual and developer loans grew by 77% y-o-y and ~30% y-o-y, respectively. Individual home loan disbursements grew by 72% y-o-y (down by 20% q-o-). Management foresees robust growth momentum in disbursements to continue going ahead.

Outlook

At the CMP, the stock trades at 0.7x/0.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABV. We maintain Buy on LICHF with an unchanged PT of Rs. 505.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

LIC Housing Finance - 080822 - khan

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.