English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 505: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance


    LIC Housing Finance reported better-than-expected operating performance, led by lower credit cost in Q1FY2023. NII grew by ~26% y-o-y and down by 2% q-o-q to Rs. 1,610 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 1,589 crore. The company posted PAT of Rs. 925 crore versus our estimate of Rs. 852 crore, aided by lower provisions. Disbursements increased by ~76% y-o-y and declined by ~21% q-o-q. Individual and developer loans grew by 77% y-o-y and ~30% y-o-y, respectively. Individual home loan disbursements grew by 72% y-o-y (down by 20% q-o-). Management foresees robust growth momentum in disbursements to continue going ahead.



    Outlook


    At the CMP, the stock trades at 0.7x/0.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABV. We maintain Buy on LICHF with an unchanged PT of Rs. 505.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    LIC Housing Finance - 080822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.