English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 500: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report date May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance


    LIC HF delivered a better-than-expected performance in Q4 FY22 with NII/PPOP/PBT beat of 12%/14%/22%. Notably, this performance was aided by material NIM expansion (largely driven by CoF decline) and lower credit cost (underpinned by 15%/5% qoq reduction in Stage-2/Stage-3 assets). Collection efficiency was strong through the quarter (March at 99%) and there were significant NPL recoveries in builder/high-value loan segments. Stage-2 ECL coverage was maintained while Stage3 coverage was raised. Portfolio construct has reverted to pre-pandemic level and ECL coverage is better, which provides visibility of moderate credit cost for coming quarters. NIM expansion in Q4 FY22 was driven by a) positive re-pricing of liabilities (CoF down by 20 bps), b) lending rates hike effected in January across products (restricted Portfolio Yield decline) and c) significant recoveries of NPLs/w-off loans (likely would include interest recovery). While the incremental CoF (declined in Q4 FY22) could harden in coming quarters, the overall CoF is expected to move up gradually considering that 60%+ of liabilities are on fixed rate. On asset side, 90% of the portfolio is on floating rate and back-book re-pricing takes place quarterly. The co. has increased lending rates by 20-25 bps recently across product categories. Thus, NIM outlook is encouraging in a rising rate environment.



    Outlook


    We raise FY23/24 earnings/BV estimates materially by lifting NIM assumptions and marginally moderating credit cost estimates. Hence, we now expect average RoA/RoE delivery of 1.4%/14% over FY23-24. In the context of enhanced outlook and undemanding valuation (0.8x/4.7x FY24 PBV/PE), we upgrade the stock to BUY (from ADD) with a 12m TP of Rs500.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 22, 2022 07:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.