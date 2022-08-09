Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 490: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) reported Q1FY23 earnings of Rs9.3bn, which were 10%/5% above ours and consensus estimates. The beat was primarily on account of lower-thanexpected provisions and effective tax rate. Disbursements declined 21% qoq/grew 76% yoy, in line with our estimates and seasonal trends. AUM grew 2% qoq/10% yoy. Core home loan book increased to 82% of the overall book (Q4: 81.3%), while the developer book shrunk to 4.9% (Q4: 5.2%). Calculated NIM declined 10bps sequentially due to yield compression, driven by unfavorable asset mix changes, slippages, and timing of the PLR hike at the end of the quarter (effective from July 2022). PPOP was in-line with our estimates at Rs14.5bn, down 4% qoq. Headline asset quality ratios weakened with GS3 at 4.96% (Q4: 4.64%) and NS3 at 3.03% (Q4: 2.70%). PCR on stage 3 declined to 40.4% (Q4: 43.1%) and overall ECL provisions rose to 2.4% (Q4: 2.33%), indicating flow into higher stage buckets. Restructured book stood at ~Rs30bn and accounted for 1.2% of the portfolio. Within the restructured book, ~Rs10bn lies in stage 1 (only principal as interest payments are being serviced) and ~Rs20bn lies in stage 2 (including principal and interest accrued). In the restructured book, in terms of type of loans, ~Rs20bn are retail loans, while ~Rs10bn are wholesale loans. Slippages in project finance amounted to ~Rs5bn with recoveries being ~Rs1bn. On the retail side, slippages and recoveries were ~Rs5bn and ~Rs2bn, respectively. In the restructured book, ~Rs20bn slipped into stage 2. Slippages from the restructured book into stage 3 amounted to Rs40-45bn. Movement of ~Rs20bn to stage 2 was not on account of dpd changes but rather due to moratorium ceasing and loans reverting back to their original status prior to the standstill clause of the moratorium.



Outlook

We rollover our forecasts to Sep’23E and retain our Buy rating with a Sep’23E TP of Rs490 (earlier Rs450), valuing the firm using the excess return on equity (ERE) method. Our TP implies a Sep’24E P/BV of 0.8x (same as earlier). Key downside risks: Further asset-quality weakening in the non-core housing and project loans segment.

