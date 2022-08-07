Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) saw a mixed quarter with a beat on disbursals and loan growth although PPoP and PAT were a miss led by higher opex and provisions. Retail HL continues to drive credit flow with share in closing loans at 82% (vs 78% a year ago). Demand outlook remains healthy despite rising rates and company guided that disbursals could grow by 12-15% in FY23 while share of builder loans could reach 7-8% by FY23 end. Higher proportion of fixed rate liabilities coupled with floating rate loans could support margins. Stage-3 saw a blip, rising by 32bps QoQ and ~45% of the quantum rise was led by slippages from the OTR pool. Focus remains on shoring up recoveries which may aid in stress reduction.



Outlook

As we raise FY23/24 earnings by ~4% we slightly raise multiple to 1.1x FY24 ABV and TP to Rs450. Retain BUY.

