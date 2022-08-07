English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 450: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance


    LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) saw a mixed quarter with a beat on disbursals and loan growth although PPoP and PAT were a miss led by higher opex and provisions. Retail HL continues to drive credit flow with share in closing loans at 82% (vs 78% a year ago). Demand outlook remains healthy despite rising rates and company guided that disbursals could grow by 12-15% in FY23 while share of builder loans could reach 7-8% by FY23 end. Higher proportion of fixed rate liabilities coupled with floating rate loans could support margins. Stage-3 saw a blip, rising by 32bps QoQ and ~45% of the quantum rise was led by slippages from the OTR pool. Focus remains on shoring up recoveries which may aid in stress reduction.



    Outlook


    As we raise FY23/24 earnings by ~4% we slightly raise multiple to 1.1x FY24 ABV and TP to Rs450. Retain BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    LIC Housing Finance - 050822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.