Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 450: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on LIC Housing Finance
LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) reported Q4 earnings of Rs11.2bn, ~45% above our and consensus estimates. The beat was driven primarily by a 17bps decline in CoF, lower-than-expected taxes and recoveries aiding the interest income. Disbursements grew by 9% qoq, resulting in AUM growth of 3.2% qoq/8.2% yoy. While headline asset quality deteriorated with GS3 at 5.35% (Q3: 5.04%) and NS3 at 3.72% (Q3: 3.11%), core home loan GS3 improved qoq. GS3 for the developer portfolio stood at 31.8% (Q3: 27.0%) on a lower base. The restructured portfolio currently accounts for ~3.1% of loans. The overall ECL provisions were 2.33% of loans (Q3: 2.35%). Management commentary indicates that we are at the beginning of a turnaround in the real estate cycle, with sales improving and prices rising in line with input costs. We factor in an FY22-25E AUM CAGR of ~13%, resulting in an operating profit CAGR of 13% and RoE of 13.1%.
Outlook
We retain Buy on the stock with a Mar'23 TP of Rs450 (earlier Rs 550), valuing the firm using the excess return on equity (ERE) method. Our TP implies a Mar'24E P/BV of 0.8x. The TP reduction is driven by two factors: 1) unlike our earlier assumption of stable NIMs over the forecast period, we expect NIMs to peak in FY23 and then register a modest decline over FY24-25, resulting in moderation of RoE expectation of 13.1% vs. 14% earlier; 2) Higher cost of equity of 13.25% vs. earlier 13.0%.
