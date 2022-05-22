English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 450: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on LIC Housing Finance


    LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) reported Q4 earnings of Rs11.2bn, ~45% above our and consensus estimates. The beat was driven primarily by a 17bps decline in CoF, lower-than-expected taxes and recoveries aiding the interest income. Disbursements grew by 9% qoq, resulting in AUM growth of 3.2% qoq/8.2% yoy. While headline asset quality deteriorated with GS3 at 5.35% (Q3: 5.04%) and NS3 at 3.72% (Q3: 3.11%), core home loan GS3 improved qoq. GS3 for the developer portfolio stood at 31.8% (Q3: 27.0%) on a lower base. The restructured portfolio currently accounts for ~3.1% of loans. The overall ECL provisions were 2.33% of loans (Q3: 2.35%). Management commentary indicates that we are at the beginning of a turnaround in the real estate cycle, with sales improving and prices rising in line with input costs. We factor in an FY22-25E AUM CAGR of ~13%, resulting in an operating profit CAGR of 13% and RoE of 13.1%.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy on the stock with a Mar'23 TP of Rs450 (earlier Rs 550), valuing the firm using the excess return on equity (ERE) method. Our TP implies a Mar'24E P/BV of 0.8x. The TP reduction is driven by two factors: 1) unlike our earlier assumption of stable NIMs over the forecast period, we expect NIMs to peak in FY23 and then register a modest decline over FY24-25, resulting in moderation of RoE expectation of 13.1% vs. 14% earlier; 2) Higher cost of equity of 13.25% vs. earlier 13.0%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #LIC Housing Finance #recommendation
    first published: May 22, 2022 05:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.