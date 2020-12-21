MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy LIC Housing Finance: target of Rs 440: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated December 18, 2020.

Broker Research
December 21, 2020 / 03:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) is an attractive player in the housing mortgage market, with high credit ratings (margin support), improving disbursements and better collections efficiency. Home loan disbursements are improving, recovered to normalized levels during Q2, and the recent healthy demand augurs well for the home finance market as well. We have fine-tuned our estimates and believe the outlook for LICHF has improved; valuations at 1.05x/0.91x its FY2022E and FY2023E BVPS are reasonable considering its high return ratios and stable asset quality.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 440.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.