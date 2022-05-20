English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 435: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance


    LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) saw a good quarter with a positive surprise on PAT led by beat on all fronts barring loan growth, that was a miss as volumes were impacted due to third covid wave. The company guided that disbursals could grow by 15% in FY23 and builder loans could see an uptick that might contribute 5-10% to credit flow. NII was ahead due to higher NIM driven by lower funding cost. Benefit of borrowing cost could continue, that might cushion NIM considering that fixed rate liabilities contribute 53% and interest rates could harden. Asset quality improved with GNPA/NNPA reducing QoQ by 40bps each led by better recoveries.



    Outlook


    LICHF performed well in H2FY22 while valuation at 0.8x is attractive. We maintain multiple at 1.0x FY24 ABV but slightly raise TP to Rs435. Upgrade from ACCUMULATE to BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.