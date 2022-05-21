Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LICHF reported a second consecutive quarter with no unpleasant surprises on margins, operating expenses or asset quality. Even though the disbursements (down 14% YoY in 4QFY22) and loan growth (up ~8% YoY) were a touch below our expectations, we highlight the following positives in 4QFY22: a) NIM improved ~23bp QoQ to ~2.65% aided by ~20bp improvement in CoF, and b) reduction of ~110bp QoQ in the 30+dpd that led to lower credit costs of ~30bp (v/s ~60bp QoQ). We believe that with its strong liability franchise, LICHF will be able to deliver healthy NIM of ~2.3% and RoA/RoE of 1.1%/11% in FY23E. However, the key risk is the asset quality in developer segment (GS3 of 32%), which remains the Achilles’ heel with very little visibility on resolutions.

Outlook

The stock trades at 0.7x FY24E P/BV. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR420 (premised on 0.8x FY24E BVPS).

