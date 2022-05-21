English
    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance


    LICHF reported a second consecutive quarter with no unpleasant surprises on margins, operating expenses or asset quality. Even though the disbursements (down 14% YoY in 4QFY22) and loan growth (up ~8% YoY) were a touch below our expectations, we highlight the following positives in 4QFY22: a) NIM improved ~23bp QoQ to ~2.65% aided by ~20bp improvement in CoF, and b) reduction of ~110bp QoQ in the 30+dpd that led to lower credit costs of ~30bp (v/s ~60bp QoQ). We believe that with its strong liability franchise, LICHF will be able to deliver healthy NIM of ~2.3% and RoA/RoE of 1.1%/11% in FY23E. However, the key risk is the asset quality in developer segment (GS3 of 32%), which remains the Achilles’ heel with very little visibility on resolutions.



    Outlook


    The stock trades at 0.7x FY24E P/BV. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR420 (premised on 0.8x FY24E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 21, 2022 07:52 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.