Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 385: Motilal Oswal

LICHF’s PAT of INR7.9b was largely flat YoY (12% beat). While PPoP of INR11.2b modestly beat our est. by 3%, low credit costs of INR1.1b (v/s est. INR2b) led to the PAT beat. Similar to peers, disbursements recovered to YoY levels in home loans. Collection efficiency (CE) improved to 96% in Sep’20. We upgrade our EPS estimates by 8%/13% to factor in higher growth and lower credit costs.

Outlook

We upgrade our FY21/22E EPS estimates by 8/13% to factor in higher growth and lower provisions. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR385 (0.8x Sep’22E BVPS).

