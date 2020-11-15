Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 385: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on LIC Housing Finance
LICHF’s PAT of INR7.9b was largely flat YoY (12% beat). While PPoP of INR11.2b modestly beat our est. by 3%, low credit costs of INR1.1b (v/s est. INR2b) led to the PAT beat. Similar to peers, disbursements recovered to YoY levels in home loans. Collection efficiency (CE) improved to 96% in Sep’20. We upgrade our EPS estimates by 8%/13% to factor in higher growth and lower credit costs.
Outlook
We upgrade our FY21/22E EPS estimates by 8/13% to factor in higher growth and lower provisions. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR385 (0.8x Sep’22E BVPS).
