Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 385: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s PAT of INR7.9b was largely flat YoY (12% beat). While PPoP of INR11.2b modestly beat our est. by 3%, low credit costs of INR1.1b (v/s est. INR2b) led to the PAT beat. Similar to peers, disbursements recovered to YoY levels in home loans. Collection efficiency (CE) improved to 96% in Sep’20. We upgrade our EPS estimates by 8%/13% to factor in higher growth and lower credit costs.



Outlook


We upgrade our FY21/22E EPS estimates by 8/13% to factor in higher growth and lower provisions. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR385 (0.8x Sep’22E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

