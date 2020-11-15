Buy LIC Housing Finance: target of Rs 370: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) posted encouraging results that were largely in line with expectations in terms of operational performance and marginal q-o-q uptick in margins and improvement in asset quality. Improved pickup in disbursement is encouraging and is better from Q1; Collection efficiency stood at 96% for September 2020. LICHF has strengths in its borrowing profile and is seeing its cost of funds coming down; conservative LTVs and inexpensive valuations make risk-return favourable. We believe the outlook for NBFCs and LICHF in particular has improved. At the CMP, LICHF is currently at 0.84x/0.75x its FY2022E and FY2023E ABVPS.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 370.

