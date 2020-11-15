Buy LIC Housing Finance: target of Rs 370: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.
Sharekhan's research repor on LIC Housing Finance
LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) posted encouraging results that were largely in line with expectations in terms of operational performance and marginal q-o-q uptick in margins and improvement in asset quality. Improved pickup in disbursement is encouraging and is better from Q1; Collection efficiency stood at 96% for September 2020. LICHF has strengths in its borrowing profile and is seeing its cost of funds coming down; conservative LTVs and inexpensive valuations make risk-return favourable. We believe the outlook for NBFCs and LICHF in particular has improved. At the CMP, LICHF is currently at 0.84x/0.75x its FY2022E and FY2023E ABVPS.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 370.
