172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-lic-housing-finance-target-of-rs-345-sharekhan-5758661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 345: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on LIC Housing Finance


LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) reported steady results with operating performance coming largely in line with expectations (lower provisions resulted in better-than-expected profit), but asset-quality performance was not bright. Moratorium book held fast at 25% of total book (was 25% in Q4FY2021); with individual home loans comprising ~16% and rest being developer and LRD/LAP segment. LICHF has strengths in borrowing profile and has been able to bring down its cost of funds, helped by its strong parent profile; and we believe conservative LTVs and inexpensive valuations make risk-return favourable. We introduce FY2023E estimates and accordingly roll forward the target multiples.



Outlook


We upgrade the rating to Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 345.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.