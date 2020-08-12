Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 33: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels' (LEMONTRE) cost saving initiatives have aided in achieving positive EBITDA (higher than est.). This is commendable in our view, especially at a time when hotel players have either reported or are likely to post EBITDA loss (for players yet to announce results). Although EBITDA was above our estimates, we have maintained our FY21/22E estimates as 1QFY21 is not expected to contribute materially to FY21 EBITDA. We have a Buy rating on the stock with TP of INR33.

Outlook

We value the stock on SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of INR33. Maintain Buy.

