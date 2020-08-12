172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-lemon-tree-hotels-target-of-rs-33-motilal-oswal-5687831.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 33: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 33 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels


Lemon Tree Hotels' (LEMONTRE) cost saving initiatives have aided in achieving positive EBITDA (higher than est.). This is commendable in our view, especially at a time when hotel players have either reported or are likely to post EBITDA loss (for players yet to announce results). Although EBITDA was above our estimates, we have maintained our FY21/22E estimates as 1QFY21 is not expected to contribute materially to FY21 EBITDA. We have a Buy rating on the stock with TP of INR33.


Outlook


We value the stock on SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of INR33. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #Lemon Tree Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

