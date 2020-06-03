App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 25: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 25 in its research report dated June 01, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels


Lemon Tree Hotels (LEMONTRE)’s revenue grew 17% YoY, with like-for-like EBITDA (adj. for Ind-AS) growing 13%, largely driven by new hotel additions (absent in the base quarter) and the Keys Hotels acquisition. COVID-19 dented performance, reflected in decline in occupancy by 13pp YoY (to 65%) during the quarter. This led to decline of 13% in RevPAR; thus, on a samehotel basis, EBITDA declined 22% YoY, restricting consolidated EBITDA growth. MoM improvement at LEMONTRE’s operational hotel is quite impressive; operational hotels generated hotel-level GOP of INR22m in May’20 (v/s INR1m in April’20). Factoring in near-term weakness in demand, we cut our revenue estimates by 28%/24% for FY21/FY22 and EBITDA estimates by 1%/16% for FY21/FY22.



Outlook


We value the stock on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of INR25. Maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Buy #Lemon Tree Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.