English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated June 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 08, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels

    Promoted by Patanjali Keswani, Lemon Tree is the largest hotel chain in the mid-priced segment in India. It operates 8,489 rooms in 87 hotels across 54 destinations in India and abroad under brands like Aurika (premium), Lemon Tree premier, Lemon Tree (midscale), RedFox (economy) and Keys. The favourable location of its properties in prominent business and tourist districts supports revenue growth prospects and reduces concentration risk • As of 31st March 2023, its operational inventory comprised 88 hotels with 8,382 rooms and the pipeline comprised 42 hotels with 3,285 rooms.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the company at Rs 120/share on an SOTP basis.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lemon Tree Hotels - 08 -06 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Lemon Tree Hotels #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 04:10 pm