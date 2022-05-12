English
    Buy Laxmi Organic Industries; target of Rs 530: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Laxmi Organic Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Laxmi Organic Industries


    Laxmi Organics Industries Ltd (LXCHEM) reported overall revenue of INR 8,799 Mn (+69.4% yoy / 2.3% qoq) below our estimates (down by ~4% qoq). However, the growth was observed in both the revenue segments where revenue from Acetyl Intermediates (AI) business stood at INR 5,338 Mn (+91.2% yoy / +0.7% qoq) and SI business revenue stood at INR 2,789Mn (+77.0% yoy / +5.0% qoq). EBITDA grew at INR 729 Mn by 14.5% yoy; however, it is contracted by 38.5% on a sequential basis amid rise in power and logistics expenses along with raw material price increased during the quarter. Net profit reported at INR 575 Mn (+58% yoy / -30% qoq) as against INR 364Mn in Q4FY21 and INR 821Mn in Q3FY22. EPS reported at INR 2.18 as against INR 1.38 in Q4FY21 and INR 3.07 in Q3FY22. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of INR 0.70 which is subject to approval from the shareholders.


    Outlook


    We implied a PE of 35.0x to FY24E EPS and revise our target at INR 530/per share (Previous TP: INR 620) and retain our ‘BUY’ recommendation on the stock (upside 37.1%).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Laxmi Organic Industries #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 07:07 pm
