    Buy Laxmi Organic Industries; target of Rs 380: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Laxmi Organic Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Laxmi Organic Industries


    Laxmi Organic Industries revenue grew by +2.8% yoy at INR 7,566Mn (-14.0% qoq) on account of both Acetyl Intermediates (AI) and Specialty Intermediates (SI) business growth of 33.9% / 10.3% yoy. However, there was a sequential de-growth across both the segments due to demand pressures across the world. EBITDA reported at INR 1,015Mn (-30.1% yoy / +39.2% qoq). EBITDA margin stood at 13.4% (-631bps yoy / +513bps qoq); the improvement in margin performance on a sequential basis was mainly on account of lower cost of goods sold, decline in staff and finance costs. Net Profit de-grew by 36.6% yoy at INR 649Mn (+12.9%qoq), Net margin reported at 8.6% (-532bps yoy / +204bps qoq). EPS stood at INR 2.43 in Q1FY23 compared to INR 3.85 in Q1FY22.



    Outlook


    We revise our target price at INR 380 by assigning PE multiple of 26.0x to FY24E EPS (Previous TP: INR 530) and retain our ‘BUY’ recommendation on the stock with an upside 22% over the CMP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Laxmi Organic Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:36 pm
