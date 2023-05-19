English
    Buy Laxmi Organic Industries; target of Rs 343: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Laxmi Organic Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 343 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
    KR Choksey's research report on Laxmi Organic Industries

    Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd (LOIL) reported a revenue of INR 7332 mn (-16.7%YoY/+ 12%QoQ). Increase in volume led to growth in the revenue. YoY growth impacted mainly due to lower realization. EBITDA for the quarter is reported at INR 607 mn (-16.7% YoY/10.8% QoQ). EBITDA margin stood at 8.3%(-1bps YoY,-9bps QoQ) EBITDA for FY23 stood at INR 2445 mn, saw a decline of 33.4% from FY22. The increase in power and fuel expenses, which was brought on by the sharp rise in coal prices had an impact on the EBITDA. For the quarter, the net profit declined by -57.8% YoY and -11.0% QoQ to INR 243 mn, Net profit margin reported at 3.3% ( -322 bps YoY, -86 bps QoQ). QoQ decline in the profit is mainly attributable to higher depreciation.


    Outlook

    EPS stood at INR 0.91 in Q4FY23 compared to INR 2.18 in Q4FY22 and INR 1.02 in Q3FY23. We revise our target price at INR 343 by assigning a PE multiple of 22.0x to FY25E EPS (previous TP: INR 376) and rolling over our estimate from FY24E to FY25E while maintaining our ‘BUY’ recommendation (upside 36.1%).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

