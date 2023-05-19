Buy Laxmi Organic Industries; target of Rs 343: KR Choksey

buy

KR Choksey's research report on Laxmi Organic Industries

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd (LOIL) reported a revenue of INR 7332 mn (-16.7%YoY/+ 12%QoQ). Increase in volume led to growth in the revenue. YoY growth impacted mainly due to lower realization. EBITDA for the quarter is reported at INR 607 mn (-16.7% YoY/10.8% QoQ). EBITDA margin stood at 8.3%(-1bps YoY,-9bps QoQ) EBITDA for FY23 stood at INR 2445 mn, saw a decline of 33.4% from FY22. The increase in power and fuel expenses, which was brought on by the sharp rise in coal prices had an impact on the EBITDA. For the quarter, the net profit declined by -57.8% YoY and -11.0% QoQ to INR 243 mn, Net profit margin reported at 3.3% ( -322 bps YoY, -86 bps QoQ). QoQ decline in the profit is mainly attributable to higher depreciation.



Outlook

EPS stood at INR 0.91 in Q4FY23 compared to INR 2.18 in Q4FY22 and INR 1.02 in Q3FY23. We revise our target price at INR 343 by assigning a PE multiple of 22.0x to FY25E EPS (previous TP: INR 376) and rolling over our estimate from FY24E to FY25E while maintaining our ‘BUY’ recommendation (upside 36.1%).

