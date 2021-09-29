MARKET NEWS

Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated September 28, 2021.

Broker Research
September 29, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


The recent clarification over the non- suspension of marketing authorizations of Laurus’ products points at concerns being overdone. Laurus is fortifying its position in the FD and synthesis segments, strengthening its presence in non- ARV space and growing in new area of biologics. Emerging opportunities from patent expiry of drugs in areas of anti-diabetes and cardiology offer significant potential for Laurus. Basis sturdy growth prospects and capacity expansion plans, Laurus has targeted for a $1bn revenues by FY2023.



Outlook


We re-iterate a Buy recommendation on the stock of Laurus Labs (Laurus) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 800. Stock price has corrected by ~16% from its highs and this provides a good entry point for investors.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Sep 29, 2021 02:22 pm

