Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

The recent clarification over the non- suspension of marketing authorizations of Laurus’ products points at concerns being overdone. Laurus is fortifying its position in the FD and synthesis segments, strengthening its presence in non- ARV space and growing in new area of biologics. Emerging opportunities from patent expiry of drugs in areas of anti-diabetes and cardiology offer significant potential for Laurus. Basis sturdy growth prospects and capacity expansion plans, Laurus has targeted for a $1bn revenues by FY2023.

Outlook

We re-iterate a Buy recommendation on the stock of Laurus Labs (Laurus) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 800. Stock price has corrected by ~16% from its highs and this provides a good entry point for investors.

