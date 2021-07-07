Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs (LAURUS)'s Annual Report Analysis indicates a sharp improvement in ROE, led by a strong head-start in Finished dosage forms (FDF), improving operating profit, and a reduced interest rate. -Since its journey from ARV API to a fully integrated pharmaceutical company over FY06-21, LAURUS is on the path to strengthening its capabilities/capacity in Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) - the Synthesis as well as Biotechnology space. Accordingly, LAURUS is investing INR15-17b in building R&D centers and greenfield/brownfield expansions for a meaningful commercial benefit from FY23. We raise our EPS by 3%/6% for FY22/FY23, factoring in improved business scope in the ARV - Synthesis segment. We raise the PE multiple to 24x (from 18x earlier) as LAURUS fortifies its skillsets across the clinical phase towards (a) commercial manufacturing in the CDMO segment (Synthesis), (b) gaining traction in the Biotech space, and (c) total integration as well as pipeline buildup in the ARV/Non-ARV space.

Outlook

Accordingly, we arrive at TP of INR800 on a 12M forward earnings basis and reiterate BUY on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More