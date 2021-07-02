MARKET NEWS

Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated July 01, 2021.

July 02, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


FY2021 was a stellar year for Laurus Labs and in its FY21 annual report, management has laid a higher emphasis on sustainable growth and has accordingly charted out growth strategies. The company’s key focus areas for sustainable growth include – leveraging cost advantages in API business to integrate into fixed dosages, develop synthesis business, capitalise on leadership in select high-growth APIs, expansion of API portfolio to other therapeutic areas and lastly, ESG integration. Robust growth prospects, sturdy capex, likely market share gains would support the management’s target of achieving a topline of $1 billion in the next two years.


Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on Laurus Labs with a revised PT of Rs 750, backed by strong growth prospects, visibility on earnings, healthy return ratios.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 2, 2021 01:29 pm

