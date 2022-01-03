Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 735: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

The DCGI’s restricted emergency use approval for first oral anti covid pill – Molnupiravir bodes well for Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) and opens up substantial growth opportunities. Recent acquisition of a stake in an advanced cell & gene therapy player – ImmunoACT opens up access to new and advanced areas of CAR-T Therapies in Oncology space and is a potential positive. Based on sturdy growth prospects across segments – FDF, Synthesis & Bio, well supported by capacity expansion plans, management has retained its revenue guidance of $1 bn by FY2023E.



Outlook

Overall, while near-term headwinds – ARV API channel de-stocking and high costs, could overweigh on the performance, long-term growth levers stay intact. Hence, we reiterate our Buy recommendation with an unchanged PT of Rs. 735.

At 11:51 hrs Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 532.45, down Rs 6.75, or 1.25 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 546.80 and an intraday low of Rs 529.35.

It was trading with volumes of 108,978 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 191,391 shares, a decrease of -43.06 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.27 percent or Rs 1.45 at Rs 539.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 720.75 and 52-week low Rs 333.25 on 13 August, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.13 percent below its 52-week high and 59.77 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 28,611.70 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

