Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 735: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) reported healthy numbers in Q1FY23 that beat estimates, driven by impressive growth of the synthesis division.Revenue growth stood strong at 20.4% y-o-y, while reduction of tax sops drove up tax rate. Thus, PAT growth slowed down to 4.5%. Based on encouraging growth prospects, that are well-supported by capacity expansion plans, the management has retained its revenue guidance of $1 billion by FY2023E, that bodes well from a growth perspective. Laurus has retained its capex guidance of Rs 2000 crore over the next two years with half of the capex directed towards synthesis segment, while the balance would cater to other segments.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Laurus with an unchanged PT of Rs. 735.

