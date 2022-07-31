English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 735: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


    Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) reported healthy numbers in Q1FY23 that beat estimates, driven by impressive growth of the synthesis division.Revenue growth stood strong at 20.4% y-o-y, while reduction of tax sops drove up tax rate. Thus, PAT growth slowed down to 4.5%. Based on encouraging growth prospects, that are well-supported by capacity expansion plans, the management has retained its revenue guidance of $1 billion by FY2023E, that bodes well from a growth perspective. Laurus has retained its capex guidance of Rs 2000 crore over the next two years with half of the capex directed towards synthesis segment, while the balance would cater to other segments.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Laurus with an unchanged PT of Rs. 735.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Laurus Labs - 290722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.