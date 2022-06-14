Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 735: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

In its, Annual report for FY22, Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) has mentioned a robust growth outlook and has also highlighted key areas that the management intends to focus on. An eye to strengthen the R&D, focusing on drugs going off patent and plans to invest 10% of profits towards disruptive technologies, could enable the company to create a platform for sustained growth ahead. A strong demand environment, defined strategy for growth and massive capex plans provides ample visibility on the growth ahead.



Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on Laurus with an unchanged PT of Rs. 735.

At 16:01 hrs Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 517.05, down Rs 10.50, or 1.99 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 531.75 and an intraday low of Rs 508.40.

It was trading with volumes of 61,313 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 59,573 shares, an increase of 2.92 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.45 percent or Rs 18.85 at Rs 527.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 720.75 and 52-week low Rs 433.20 on 13 August, 2021 and 28 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.26 percent below its 52-week high and 19.36 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 27,784.16 crore.

