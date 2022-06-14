English
    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 735: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated June 13, 2022.

    June 14, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


    In its, Annual report for FY22, Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) has mentioned a robust growth outlook and has also highlighted key areas that the management intends to focus on. An eye to strengthen the R&D, focusing on drugs going off patent and plans to invest 10% of profits towards disruptive technologies, could enable the company to create a platform for sustained growth ahead. A strong demand environment, defined strategy for growth and massive capex plans provides ample visibility on the growth ahead.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy recommendation on Laurus with an unchanged PT of Rs. 735.

    At 16:01 hrs Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 517.05, down Rs 10.50, or 1.99 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 531.75 and an intraday low of Rs 508.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 61,313 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 59,573 shares, an increase of 2.92 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.45 percent or Rs 18.85 at Rs 527.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 720.75 and 52-week low Rs 433.20 on 13 August, 2021 and 28 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 28.26 percent below its 52-week high and 19.36 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 27,784.16 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 04:49 pm
